Video report by Julia Breen

Tees Valley Mayor Mayor Ben Houchen has apologised to people who spent today stuck in heavy traffic while travelling to the Teesside Airshow.

Major tailbacks saw some people wait several hours before getting to the event at Teesside International Airport, near Darlington, with some seen to abandon their efforts altogether.

The delays could be seen from air passengers flying overhead and Mr Houchen told ITV Tyne Tees that some people may have missed flights as a result.

Mr Houchen said: "There is the potential that it looks like one or two families may have missed their flight."

He subsequently took to Twitter to make his apology and commit to a review into the events, with the delays thought to have been caused by a crash on the A66. The mayor also said he would do "whatever I can" to get refunds " or those who suffered major delays or who were unable to attend as a result of the delays".

The Airshow was making a return after a five-year gap and featured several major attractions, including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the RAF's Typhoon Display Team.

It was a sell-out, with tens of thousands of people due to attend.

