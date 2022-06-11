Bids open for 'Levelling Up' funds for North East projects

Bids are open for £150m of government money designed to help people take control parts of their community.

The Community Ownership Fund has been set up to help people take control of pubs, music venues, sports facilities, and historic buildings for the benefit of the public.

Thirty-nine projects in the UK have already received cash, including four in our region.

This included the NEH hub in North Shields which provides hot meals, showering facilities and a community café to those who are homeless and vulnerable in the local area.

The money is part of the government's 'Levelling Up' programme, designed to help areas in the country which have been neglected in the past.

Minister for Levelling Up, the Union and Constitution, Neil O’Brien MP said: “Pubs, community centres, sports clubs and historical building are often the lifeblood of local communities, providing spaces to bring local people closer together.

“The Community Ownership Fund will continue to levelling up communities up and down the country and I encourage local people from the North East to bid for the projects they love.”

