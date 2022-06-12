Police in North Yorkshire searching for two teenage girls who have been reported missing say they are "increasingly concerned" about them.

The girls - Savannah and Ruth - are both 14-years-old, from Doncaster and are thought to be in Scarborough.

They are thought to have left their school sometime between 3.15-3.45pm on Wednesday and it is thought they could be in the company of one or more adults.

Savannah is white and described as of slim build with very long brown hair and a "fair complexion". She was last seen wearing a school uniform and a padded coat with fur on the hood. She would have been carrying a black rucksack with gold zips.

Ruth is white and described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was also last seen wearing a school uniform with dark tights and a padded jacket.

Officers have said that they may have changed into casual clothing.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for both Savannah and Ruth's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them or knows where they are now. If you have seen them, please call the police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting, please call the police on 999.

Anyone who contacts the police can use reference number 12220100077.