Week in politics: Deciding the Prime Minister's future, giant seagulls and more

After the Monday morning announcement that a confidence vote had been triggered, one by one, Conservative MPs revealed their positions on Boris Johnson's future.

Of the 18 from the North East and North Yorkshire, 13 pledged their loyalty - most using social media and reluctant to do TV interviews.

Two - Julian Smith and Sir Robert Goodwill - haven't said publicly how they voted in the secret ballot.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he couldn't support the Prime Minister, criticising "a lack of judgement" in his previous denials of parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Bishop Auckland's Dehenna Davison posted on Facebook to say she was voting against Mr Johnson, with constituents' replies variously saying her approach showed "decency" or "treachery."

The high-profile MP, first elected in 2019, strongly denied involvement in a so-called 'Pork Pie Plot' to remove the PM earlier in the year.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy called for Mr Johnson to go a couple of weeks ago.

After the result (211-148 in the PM's favour) was revealed on Monday evening, he said: "The scale of the vote against the Prime Minister... is clear evidence that he no longer enjoys the full-hearted confidence of the parliamentary party and should consider his position."

William Hague, the former Conservative leader and MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire (now Rishi Sunak's constituency) made the same argument in a newspaper column, saying the Prime Minister's position was "unsustainable."

Boris Johnson though seems determined to carry on, at least for now.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chose to focus on what he sees as government failings in overseeing the NHS.

He mentioned University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton, saying: "the ceiling is falling in, the roof leaks and staff have to hose down the pipes to stop them freezing over."

In response, the PM referred to the government "building 48 new hospitals" - a highly contested figure.

Sedgefield Conservative MP Paul Howell said he believed Mr Johnson was "the best person to lead on delivering levelling up for the North East", and pushed for progress on reopening Ferryhill station and the Leamside line, and devolved powers through a 'county deal' for County Durham.

The Prime Minister replied: "I am told that the Department for Transport is currently reviewing the business case for exactly what he has just requested" - not making clear exactly what he was referring to.

Redcar Conservative Jacob Young also got a question, and asked for support for local fishermen affected by the deaths of thousands of shellfish in recent months.

Boris Johnson said: "we are making another £100 million of investment, including in communities such as his" - an apparent reference to the previously-announced UK Seafood Fund, which aims to support the long-term future of the fishing sector.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary's response seems to be hardening to serious claims that the North East Ambulance Service covered up details of patient deaths after mistakes by paramedics.

Questioned by the Health & Social Care Committee on Tuesday afternoon, Sajid Javid said: "There has been a review by NHS England into this. What I am considering though... is whether there should be a more independent review of the allegations that have been made."

At Wednesday lunchtime in the Commons, he said: "I am not satisfied with the review that has already been done. We need a much broader and more powerful review. I will have more to say on the matter very shortly."

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery's description of "seagulls the size of jumbo jets" due to rubbish collection issues in an area of Ashington got some attention this week.

The bigger point the Labour MP was making in the debate on the Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill on Wednesday afternoon was: "Levelling up should be about tackling child poverty, pensioner poverty, fuel poverty and food bank reliance. It should be about employment opportunities, educational opportunities, health outcomes and life expectancy. It should not just be about shiny new one-off projects in towns that need a bit of a polish."

Finally, Gateshead MP Ian Mearns (Labour) marked the 9th of June with a performance of 'Blaydon Races' during Business Questions in the Commons on Thursday.

The official parliamentary record, Hansard, pleasingly wrote it up in 19th century local dialect:“Aa went to Blaydon Races, ’twas on the ninth of Joon,Eiteen hundred an’ sixty-two, on a summer’s efternoon;Aa tyuk the ‘bus frae Balmbra’s, an’ she wis heavy laden,Away we went ‘lang Collin’wood Street, that’s on the road to Blaydon.”

