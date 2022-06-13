A cyclist was left with a broken collar bone after colliding with a van in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said the 25-year-old man broke his collar bone after being involved in a crash with a Vauxhall van.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

The collision happened on Gypsy Lane, at the junction with Stokesley Road, in Marton, at about 6pm on Wednesday 25 May.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who might have dash cam footage, to contact police 101, quoting incident number 088940.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...