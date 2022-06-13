Fresh appeal over violent disorder at Middlesbrough football match

Police have made a new appeal to find two men in connection to violent disorder at a Middlesbrough match at the Riverside Stadium.

The incident happened at a Middlesbrough FC v Derby County match on Saturday 12th February.

Five men have already been arrested in relation to the inquiry aged between 16 and 23.

Seventeen others were arrested on the day of the match.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or online.