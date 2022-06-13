A man has been left with serious head injuries after an assault outside an Ed Sheeran gig in Sunderland.

The man in his 40s was reported to have been standing outside the Stadium of Light as the show on Saturday (4 June) was coming to a close when he got into an argument with another man and woman.

Police said it is alleged he was then assaulted by the man and was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

The incident, which happened near the club shop at about 10pm, was in a busy area and police believe there will be witnesses.

Detective Constable Melissa Mcleod, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are asking those individuals who think they witnessed a serious assault, or any events that may have led to an assault, after the concert last Saturday to get in touch with us.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our ongoing investigation."

A 38-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Det Con Mcleod added: “A man has since been charged and is due to appear in court in relation to this incident.

"As a result, I would ask that everyone refrains from any speculation – both in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise those live proceedings.”