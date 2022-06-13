A wanted man from Sunderland is being hunted by police who have put out a fresh call for information.

Christopher Lee Ball is wanted on prison recall and is believed by police to be actively evading arrest.

Northumbria Police have carried out searches at a number of addresses and locations across Wearside where the 37-year-old is known to visit.

Officers are now appealing to the public for help in a bid to bring him into custody.

Anyone who has seen him, or believes they may know where he may be staying, is asked to contact police immediately.

Ball, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 quoting his name.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

