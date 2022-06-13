Protesters expected at Windsor Castle as Tony Blair is set to receive knighthood

A protest is expected in Windsor over former prime minister and North East MP Sir Tony Blair being appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

It was announced in December the former Labour leader was to be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter - the highest possible ranking.

Mr Blair represented Sedgefield in County Durham and was in Number 10 for more than a decade.

More than 1.5 million signatures were gathered on a petition calling for the knighthood to be "rescinded", claiming he was the "least deserving person of any public honour" and that he should be "held accountable for war crimes".

Sir Tony was prime minister during Allied military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Janice Procter's son was just 18 when he was killed in Iraq. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Those against his appointment include the bereaved parents of soldiers who died in the wars, like Janice Proctor, from Washington, who lost her son, Private Michael Tench, in 2007.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees in January, she said: "It's just absolutely appalling for this man to be given such a high knighthood for disaster.

"This man isn't worthy. He isn't worthy of this."

Asked to respond, Blair said he felt a huge amount of sympathy for those affected by his decisions but "when you are in office it is your job to take them, and you've got to take them and stick by them".

Stop the War said activists will gather at the Queen Victoria statue outside the castle on Monday in protest at Sir Tony's appointment.