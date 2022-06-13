Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into house
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in County Durham.
It happened in the Fir Tree area of Crook at the junction of Harperley Terrace and the A68, at around half past 9 in the morning (Monday 13th June).
It's understood Northern Powergrid were called to the scene and asked to disconnect the electricity supply.
Durham Police confirmed that it was believed a blue Kia Sorrento lost control and crashedinto a house (an end terrace property) and that the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.