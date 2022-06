Play Brightcove video

Whitby visitors were treated to a spot of dolphin watching today as a pod made a spectacle for local boat trips.

Footage captures the animals leaping in and out the water and lapping up the attention.

Several species of whale, porpoise and dolphin can be seen off the Whitby coast.

The best time to spot Minke Whales and White-beaked Dolphins from June to November as they follow shoals of mackerel and herring swimming south from the Arctic.