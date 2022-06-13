A woman has been arrested after an elderly lady suffered serious facial injuries

Police were contacted by the ambulance service in the early hours of Friday 10 June after they were called to Briarwood Care Home in Eston.

They discovered an elderly woman with "serious facial injuries". As of the evening of 13 June, she remains in treatment at James Cook Hospital.

"A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and she was interviewed then released under investigation while enquiries continue," a Cleveland Police spokesperson said.

"Officers are working with the lady, her relatives, the care home and local authority to establish how the lady came by her injuries."