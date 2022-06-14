A teenager accused of murder says the alleged victim threw the first punch in the altercation that lead to his death.

Giving evidence for a second day at Newcastle Crown Court the 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, also admitted running away from the scene "in a panic".

The 17-year-old is one of five teenagers on trial, accused of the murder of 35-year-old Danny Humble in Cramlington last year.

Mr Humble died of "catastrophic" head injuries in Cramlington in May last year.

All five deny killing him as he walked home with his girlfriend after a night out.

Under cross examination from prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC, the teenager said he started talking to Mr Humble and his girlfriend Adele Stubbs “just for the crack, just for the banter”.

He claimed that saying Mr Humble looked like either "Ant or Dec" was "funny", and that "it was sort of a joke between everyone".

However, after the conversation had ended he said Mr Humble pushed him from behind and then punched him.

The teenager admitted punching Mr Humble back, but claims he only hit him once, and that others from his group of friends then got involved.

But, asked repeatedly under cross examination exactly who else had hit, kicked or pushed Danny, the teenager insisted he couldn’t remember.

"I know it seems like I’m lying," he said, "but I’m not. I'd just been hit. I was in a daze. I wasn't paying attention."

He denied putting loyalty to his friends above Danny Humble.

After the attack the teenager says he and three other defendants ran away from the scene "in a panic" after paramedics said Danny was "not okay".

"I was scared," he said. "I wasn’t thinking straight. It was all I could think to do.

Kyros Robinson, 18, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval, Ethan Scott, 18, of Chester Grove, Blyth, Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Bailey Wilson, 18, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth and the 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, deny murdering Mr Humble in May last year.

The trial continues.