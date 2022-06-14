Two children have been seriously injured in a motorbike crash on a cycle path in Newcastle.

The boy and girl were found by emergency services on Hadrian's Way cycle path, between Tyne View and Scotswood Road, in Lemington, on Monday night (13 June).

Northumbria Police said the children, aged 10 and 11, were taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway to establish how the children were injured in the incident which was reported shortly before 7.15pm.

Police said before officers got to the scene, the motorbike believed to have been involved in the collision had been removed from the area.

It has since been found and recovered by officers.

Two men, aged 38 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Northumbria Police is appealing for anyone with information to help their investigation.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area and are continuing to speak to all parties believed to have been involved.

“I am today asking anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, to get in touch with us.

"We also want to hear from anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation.

“Given the nature of this incident and the live investigation now taking place, I would ask that people refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise these enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation as well as those who have already assisted our investigation, which remains at an early stage.”

Anyone with information is to call 101 quoting log NP-20220613-0873.