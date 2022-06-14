Whitby residents vote in favour of restricting second home ownership

People in Whitby have voted in favour of new measures to reduce the number of homes being used for holiday accommodation.

An unusual referendum vote was held yesterday (13 June) to ask Whitby residents if they would like to see all new build housing in the area restricted to being a full-time primary residence.

A whopping 2,111 voters agreed to the proposal compared to 157 people against.

According to Scarborough Borough Council, in 2021 nearly 20% of homes in Whitby were second homes or holiday lets.

It has more than doubled in the last two decades, with 8.1% of properties being second homes or holiday lets in 2001.

Residents were asked two questions in the poll. Credit: ITV

A second question was also asked, resulting in 1,982 residents rejecting plans to stay in the same area committee as Scarborough in the new North Yorkshire unitary council.

This is compared to 253 people who voted to remain in the same area committee as Scarborough.

The result of the vote, which had a turnout of 22.72%, is not binding, but represents the views of the population and could help shape local planning considerations.

There were 71 rejected votes.

Voters at eight polling locations around the town were asked: