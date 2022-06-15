Campaigners in the North East are calling on the Government to put health warnings on alcohol.

The Alcohol Health Alliance (AHA) wants a law making comprehensive ingredients lists and the long-term impact of drinking alcohol to be mandatory on products.

After looking at 369 alcoholic products, the AHA found just 20% had a full list of ingredients, 41% showed the calorie content and only 6% displayed sugar content.

Despite this, a survey by North East charity Balance found that 7/10 adults in the region would support a general health warning on alcohol.

In the UK, alcoholic drinks are only required to display the volume and strength (in ABV) and common allergens on labels.

Information on nutritional values (including calories and sugar content), ingredients, or health warnings is not required and is therefore largely absent from labels.

Campaigners say consumers are being failed by the lack of information on labels.

Director of Balance, Ailsa Rutter said: "People have a right to know what their drinks contain and the risks of drinking, even if this is just to make informed decisions.

“The fact is evidence is now clear that alcohol causes seven types of cancer, is linked to heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke, and is full of calories. But unlike tobacco it contains no information about health and people are left in the dark."

It's something Director of Public Health for Gateshead, Alice Wiseman agrees with: “Alcohol causes immense harm in terms of deaths, disease and addiction.

"We know many people are drinking more since the pandemic, and while cheap alcohol is driving this harm, it is appalling that alcohol companies have been able to provide so little information on their products that could enable people to make healthier decisions.

“We need to see action to give the public clear information, as well as a proper national strategy to tackle the scale of harm from cheap alcohol, relentless advertising and widespread availability.”

In May, the Government made it a requirement for calories to be displayed on most restaurant menus as part of its drive to reduce obesity, but alcoholic drinks were exempt from the rules.