We want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes at ITV News Tyne Tees and we need your help.

Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The awards celebrate ordinary folk who do extraordinary things.

We are looking for the ITV News Tyne Tees Fundraiser of the Year, and you just might know who that is.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they are someone who dug deep during this year's pandemic crisis to help out their local community.

Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

It could be someone like Katie Jordan from Thornaby, who was last year's winner.

The Teesside mum raised more than £50,000 for the Anthony Nolan charity after her two-year-old son Mason was diagnosed with leukemia, and they found there were no suitable bone marrow donors on the register.

A match was found thanks to Ms Jordan's tireless efforts - and Mason went through a life-saving stem cell transplant in March.

Nominations for Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year 2022 close on 12 August. Credit: ITV News

This award is for an individual only, and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee is under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

