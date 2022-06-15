A carer has been jailed for pocketing £47,000 of her cousin's life savings and leaving her with just 21p.Karen Devonport asked to "borrow" cash from her relative, who she described as being like a sister, on 45 occasions over a 20-month period.

The 58-year-old pretended she needed it to pay for her daughter's wedding, solicitors' bills, a baby shower, insurance, car repairs and a deposit for a trip to New York.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Devonport told the victim she would pay her back with a £65,000 divorce settlement that she had already spent.Devonport's cousin and her husband had been saving since 1984, the court heard. The victim only realised what had happened when she had just 21p left in her building society account, and reported the matter to the police.Prosecutors said the victim's mental health deteriorated as a result of lending Devenport the money, which she had not told her family.

She also felt "guilty" for being duped into parting with her life savings and for reporting Devonport to the police.

In a statement, the victim said: "This was all the savings we had. I still can't believe this has happened. I can't believe the betrayal by Karen, a close family member, someone I thought I could trust completely."

'You have abused a position of trust'

The court was told Devonport suffered a "breakdown" after her marriage ended in 2018 and often felt "lonely and isolated".

As a result, she used her cousin's money to pay for meals out and events with friends and to buy them gifts.

Sue Hirst, defending, said: "She is thoroughly ashamed about her own behaviour and the devastation she knows she has caused to her cousin.

"She fully understands and grasps that she has betrayed all the people she has been closest to throughout her life."

Ms Hirst said Devonport, who works as a carer, had spent her divorce settlement on a car, rent, and a "couple of modest holidays".

Devonport, of Benfleet Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was jailed for 28 months.

Judge Christopher Prince said: "This is an offence where you have abused a position of trust, which you were held by a member of your family with whom you were very close.

"She had not one reason to doubt your assurances to her that lending you her life savings, that you were frittering away, would be repaid."The judge added: "It was an extraordinarily mean offence committed against an extremely close member of your family, your cousin. You're close in age, you have grown up together, you were like sisters. You have stolen all her and her husband's life savings by committing this offence."

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...