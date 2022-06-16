The daughter of a Northumberland man accused of murdering his wife has said she fears he will not survive after his trial was set back a second time.

Lesley Hunter told ITV News Tyne Tees she worried for her father's life following a two-minute hearing in Cyprus on Thursday 16 June.

David Hunter, 75, from Ashington, is charged with murdering his wife of 56 years, Janice, at their home in Paphos in December 2021.

At a previous hearing, the court heard Mr Hunter told police he killed his wife to save her from the pain caused by her terminal blood cancer, which had become unbearable.

The trial, which had previously been adjourned so prosecutors and defence could gather more evidence, was due to go ahead on Thursday 16 June but was adjourned until 19 September.

Mr Hunter has the support of his daughter and friends.

Two friends had travelled to Paphos for the latest hearing, including good pal Barry Kent, and were able to chat and hug him in court.

Mr Hunter was reported to have said he had been "amazed" by the support he had received.

