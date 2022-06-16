A judge has ruled a Teesside GP should not be extradited to India over alleged terror-related charges.

Dr Mukul Hazarika, a family doctor in Billingham, was informed he had won his case at a hearing in London on Thursday 16 June, after a trial in May.

He was accused by the Indian government of leading a terrorist organisation in his native country, which he has strenuously denied.

Dr Hazarika has been a well-respected figure in the community, working as a family doctor at Queenstree Medical Centre, at Billingham Health Centre, since the 1980s.

However, the Indian government said he is in fact Abhijeet Asom, and since 2012 claim he has been the chair of a terrorist organisation called the United Liberation Front of Assam, which has been involved in a campaign of bombings and violence in India over a 30 year period.

The government accuse him of attending terrorist training camps, allegations he strongly denies.

If extradited, he would have faced trial for waging war against the government of India and conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

Dr Hazarika's lawyers have previously argued that he is a human rights advocate for those in Assam and the evidence from the Indian government is flimsy.

At Thursday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Dr Hazarika was told District Judge Michael Snow ruled he should not be extradited.

Dr Hazarika was discharged and is no longer subject to any bail conditions.

He gave no comment on leaving court.

The Indian government has 14 days to decide whether it wants to appeal the ruling.

