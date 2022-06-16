One of Banksy's most famous works is being sold at a Newcastle auction house today (16 June).

'Love Rat' is a screenprint of a piece of graffiti in Liverpool in 2004.

Auction house Anderson and Garland expect the piece to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

It is the second Banksy piece the auction house has sold, with the 'Merrivale Stable' going for a record breaking £1 million.

Numbered 335/600, the screenprint is being sold as part of The Modern Art and Design Auction.

"This exciting piece carries an estimated of £30,000 - £50,000, however as one of the most sought after and iconic of Banksy's designs, the sky really is the limit!" said Julian Thomson, Managing Director of Anderson & Garland.

"Following the successful launch of our Urban Art Department earlier this year, and the fantastic result achieved with the sale of Banksy's Merrivale Stable in January, we've really put out name on the map with Urban Art collectors."

The auction begins at 10am and also features ten smaller Banksy-related lots.