Firefighters in Newcastle have been praised for quickly freeing a deer which had its head stuck in a fence.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called on Friday (10 June) about a distressed roe deer, which had got itself wedged between the metal pickets of a fence in Longbenton.

The animal was becoming increasingly distressed, but crews were quickly on the scene and managed to bend the pickets, with a heavy duty tool called a hooligan, enough for the deer to wiggle its head out.

The RSPCA arrived on the scene to check over the deer before it was released back into the wild.

The animal charity has thanked firefighters for their help and care in rescuing the animal.

The deer got stuck in a fence near Benton metro station Credit: TWFRS

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We believe this roe deer had been running in the area at night and thought it could get through the railings but misjudged the gap.

“The deer was obviously terrified but luckily the matter was reported and we were called to help.

“We’re often called out to help deer trapped in this way and we have to be careful not to cause them stress and so we release them calmly and as quickly as possible, after being checked over.

"In this case the deer had a bruised neck but otherwise appeared healthy and so a decision was made to release the animal in situ."

The deer was freed back into the wild after the resuce. Credit: TWFRS

Station Manager for Byker Community Fire Station, Jay Shepherd, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the crew that attended and helped free the deer quickly and safely.

“Where it was stuck was quiet close to the metro, so thankfully we were able to help free it and the RSPCA were able to release it in a safer place so it did not impact on the vital transport system.

“Whether it’s those on four legs or two who need our help, we will always be around to help.”

Members of the public are advised to call the RSPCA if they encounter a trapped wild animal and not try and rescue it themselves.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...