The 2022/23 Premier League fixture list has been released.

Newcastle United fans are eagerly awaiting the season after the club surged in form and fortunes since the takeover.

Their excitement likely peaked on Thursday 16 June when it was announced the opening game will be played at St James' Park against newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday 6 August.

The last day of the season is a trickier fixture, away against Chelsea.

On the long road between the two games there are many dates for fans to put in the diary.

When do the Magpies take on arch enemies Man United? How early do coach tickets need to be bought down to Bournemouth, the furthest travelling fan journey in the Premier League? Who will they be up against in their last home game?

Find out below:

August

06 Nottingham Forest (h)

13 Brighton (a)

20 Manchester City (h)

27 Wolverhampton (a)

31 Liverpool (a)

September

03 Crystal Palace (h)

10 West Ham United (a)

17 AFC Bournemouth (h)

October

01 Fulham (a)

08 Brentford (h)

15 Manchester United (a)

19 Everton (h)

22 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

29 Aston Villa (h)

November

05 Southampton (a)

12 Chelsea (h)

December

26 Leicester City (a)

31 Leeds United (h)

January

02 Arsenal (a)

14 Fulham (h)

21 Crystal Palace (a)

February

04 West Ham United (h)

11 AFC Bournemouth (a)

18 Liverpool (h)

25 Brighton (h)

March

04 Manchester City (a)

11 Wolverhampton (h)

18 Nottingham Forest (a)

April

01 Manchester United (h)

08 Brentford (a)

15 Aston Villa (a)

22 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

25 Everton (a)

29 Southampton (h)

May

06 Arsenal (h)

13 Leeds United (a)

20 Leicester City (h)

28 Chelsea (a)