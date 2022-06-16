The Sage Gateshead to be renamed and organisers are appealing for your ideas

One of the North East's best-known buildings is to be renamed this autumn.

The Sage Gateshead will undergo a rebrand when its namesake company, the Sage Group, lends its name to the new arena and convention centre being built nearby with their investment.

Sage Gateshead, the charity that operates the venue, said the decision to rename is to avoid confusion with the new complex.

It is appealing to members of the public to share their stories of the venue and suggest new name ideas.

"We will be speaking to lots of people in summer 2022, and you will be able to contribute online through our website or via postcards in our building," the Sage Gateshead posted on the website dedicated to the rebrand.

"We will be taking everything you say and using it to help inform what our new brand will look and feel like.

"This is an opportunity for us to work with our communities to create a new name and future for our organisation as we approach our 20th anniversary. We are looking forward to bright future as part of a busier, more complete Gateshead Quays."

Ideas and stories can be shared here: changes.sagegateshead.com/

Posts already published on the site include tales from the pandemic, a Johnny Vegas stage dive, and the time Kiefer Sutherland's tweet prompted a massive Greggs delivery.