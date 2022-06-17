Fish experts have identified the likely cause of "distressing" migratory fish deaths in a Northumberland river.

Over 50 dead or dying salmon and sea trout have been reported in the River Coquet in recent weeks, with a fungal infection exacerbated by stress found to be the probable cause.

An investigation by the Environment Agency assessed dead fish found in the Warkworth and Felton areas of the lower Coquet.

Every animal showed signs of the fungal infection, which is a "recurring issue in this area" and occurs naturally.

However, human factors are though to have contributed as stressed fish are more vulnerable to the disease.

Most of the trout and salmon in the Warkworth and Felton areas. Credit: Environment Agency

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Some of the fish appear to be already suffering from the infection when they enter the river from the sea, while others have developed it while in the lower river.

"Low river flows combined with the high water temperature and other factors such as a number of weirs to pass are causing the fish to be stressed, which makes them vulnerable to infection and allowed it to take hold."

Richard Jenkins, Environment Agency Fisheries Team Leader, added: "This is something we have seen happen before, quite frequently, in this area and we have previously carried out significant laboratory analysis to understand more about the issue.

"We will be doing further testing on the affected fish next week to confirm it.

"We believe it to be an environmentally driven natural infection, which affects fish which are stressed. We understand this is distressing for people to see and are grateful for the reports we have received."

