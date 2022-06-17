Rail strikes next week will see parts of the North East with no passenger services.

Network rail staff working for all operators who run trains on the National Rail network in the North East are expected to strike over job and pay cuts - except Lumo, which runs trains between Edinburgh and London via Newcastle.

The strike action by the RMT Union will take place on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June.

TransPennine Express has confirmed Middlesbrough, Yarm and Thornaby stations will be closed if the strike goes ahead.

A reduced timetable on the Darlington to Saltburn route will go ahead - with the last train out of Saltburn departing at 17:22pm each day of the strike.

Rail operators across the North East, including LNER, Cross Country and Grand Central are running limited timetables.

TransPennine Express told passengers they should "only travel if journeys are essential" on strike days, adding that "services will also be affected on the days following the industrial action, particularly in the mornings".

Train operator Northern urged passengers "not to travel" between Tuesday and Sunday.

While Metro operator Nexus are not involved in the strike, no metro trains will run in or out of Sunderland because the company runs its trains on a section of Network Rail track between Pelaw and South Hylton over the three days.

A limited rail replacement bus will run between Heworth and South Hylton on 25 June but bosses say they cannot do the same on the 21 June or 23 June because of the short notice period.