Europe's largest travelling fun fair, the Hoppings, has returned to Newcastle for the first time in three years.

The huge fair on the Town Moor will run from Friday 17 June to Saturday 26 June.

Visitors will be able to enjoy more than 450 attractions, including: a Magic Mouse coaster, dodgems and a Giant Observation Wheel.

For the first time, the fair (which is spread out over 1km) will be home to Feast Street, a gourmet street food area with a bar.

Established on the Town Moor in 1882, The Hoppings attracts more than half a million visitors a year.

It has been unable to go ahead for the last two years because of the pandemic.

This year's fair has more than 450 attractions. Credit: PA

The Hoppings is open:

Friday 17 to Sunday 19 June: 1pm-11pm.

Monday 20 to Friday 25 June: 2pm-11pm.

Saturday 26 June: 1pm-11pm.

Entry is free and rides are priced individually, from £1.50 to £5.