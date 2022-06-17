Play Brightcove video

Report by Gregg Easteal

A convoy of vehicles is driving at low speeds on the A1 to protest rising fuel costs.

Organisers of the #TogetherWeStand2022 protest hoped to cause "traffic chaos" and claimed that 2,000 motorists were set to join.

Almost 4,000 Facebook users said they were 'interested' in the event.

However, the actual number of cars taking part has not been confirmed and appears to be significantly lower than the organisers' estimations.

How many cars have joined is difficult to confirm. Credit: NCJM

The convoy convened at Stannington services near Morpeth, intending to "pass every junction down the A1 all the way to Wetherby Services then back again finishing at Tesco Kingston park".

According to the protest's Facebook page, the partaking vehicles planned to drive between 45mph and 50mph.

"No unsafe or dangerous driving will be tolerated, this is a peaceful protest! We will just be using the inside lane," the admin wrote.

"You’re spending a fortune on fuel anyway, might as well use that fuel to shout at the government and authorities as loud as you can."