The largest wind turbine factory of its kind in the world is set to be built on Teesside in a £300 million investment.

Redcar and Cleveland councillors have approved plans for the Korean steel manufacturer SeAH Wind to build the 40-metre tall factory on the 36-hectare site at Teesside Freeport.

It will be capable of manufacturing offshore turbines up to 120 metres in length, 15.5 m in diameter and weighing almost 3,000 tonnes.

Work begins in July, and an estimated 1,500 construction and supply chain jobs are expected to be created.

A further 750 jobs will be created when the site is fully operational after its expected completion in 2024.

SeAH say the site will create 750 jobs. Credit: SeAH

Between 100 and 150 turbines will be produced per year, which will then be transported directly from the factory to Teesworks’ new South Bank Quay facility before heading to the North Sea for installation using specialised pile driving equipment.

"This is a tremendously exciting project for us building on our strong experience in the industrial manufacturing sector," said Nick Coke Director of Project Management at K2.

"It gives us the opportunity to deliver a market-leading, world-class and pioneering facility that will kick-start much needed regeneration on Teesside. This brings some fresh challenges as the project requires us to deliver for a Korean client new to the UK.

"In order to fast-track the project and to allow SeAH to speed their product to market, we are leveraging our expertise in construction management, allowing work to start on site at the earliest opportunity."

The turbines will be sent to the North Sea wind farm once completed. Credit: SeAH

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "This is a fantastic step forward for SeAH Wind’s game-changing scheme. The first job has been advertised, the plans have been approved and now spades can get in the ground in just a matter of weeks.

"2022 is our year of construction there’s nothing holding back plans for this mammoth facility, helping drive forward the cleaner, safer and healthier industries of the future.

"Alongside these specialists, SeAH Wind has engaged with almost 200 local supply chain companies, detailing how they can get on board use our expertise and know-how to make its facility a reality. This will make sure it benefits our region in the short-term, while creating the well-paid, good-quality jobs of the future."