A man has been left fighting for his life following a motorcycle collision in Washington.

It happened at around 11 o'clock in the morning on Friday, June 21.

Northumbria Police say they were called following the collision on Heworth Road in Washington.

In a statement, Police say it was reported that the motorcycle had been travelling south when it has collided with a wall on the opposite side of the road.

Emergency services attended and found the 28-year-old motorcycle rider with serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the RVI by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Police say the man's family have been notified.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision and Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information which could assist their investigation.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a clearly a serious collision which has resulted in a 28-year-old man being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area and, while our investigation remains at an early stage, we do believe there is a key witness who we have not yet spoken to.

“We understand that the driver of a black Mercedes A-Class visited the Premier Convenience Store on the same road at around 11am and may have seen the motorcycle in the moments leading up to the collision. We would urge that driver to get in touch with police as soon as possible as their information could prove invaluable to our investigation.

“Anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, should get in touch with police. We also want to hear from anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation.

“I would like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation as well as those who have already assisted with enquiries.”