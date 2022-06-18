Tributes have been paid to a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie, and friend who tragically died following a collision.

Police were called at around 3.15 in the morning on Friday, June 17 after a Mercedes C Class left the road and collided with a tree on the A167 near Coatham Mundeville, on the outskirts of Darlington.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Natalie Marshall, died at the scene.

In a tribute released today, her family said: “Natalie was a very well-loved daughter, sister, auntie, and friend. We can’t put into words how we all feel about the loss of the biggest and strongest personality we knew.

“Natalie would light up the room as soon as she walked in, she was the most hard-working and selfless young woman.

“We are well and truly heartbroken by this tragedy. I know for sure she has a place in many people’s hearts.”

The passenger, a man in his twenties, remains in James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious injuries.

Collision investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage of the vehicle shortly before the collision.