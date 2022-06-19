Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley has left the Teessiders and joined Reading FC on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper made 39 appearances for Middlesbrough last season as they just missed out on a spot in the Championship playoffs.

However, his form towards the end of the campaign saw him replaced by between the sticks by fellow keeper Luke Daniels.

Lumley will be managed by f ormer Boro captain Paul Ince at Reading after he successfully steered the Berkshire club away from the Sky Bet Championship’s relegation places last season.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at MFC wishes Joe the best of luck in the forthcoming campaign."