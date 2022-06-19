Staff at a shop on Teesside have been left shaken after a masked man robbed the tills at gunpoint.

Cleveland Police were called to the One Stop shop in Eaglescliffe at around 9:30pm on Friday, June 17.

In a statement, the force said a tall and slim man who had his face concealed had entered the shop before producing a firearm and taking money from the tills.

Police say the man then escaped on a bike and headed towards Albert Road.

Staff were left shaken by the incident however no one was injured and Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on the 101 number, quoting Ref 104059.