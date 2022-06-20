Play Brightcove video

Policing a large rural region such as Northumberland is no mean feat, and local police forces are highlighting how the community can play its part.

Hundreds of people turned up to support the second annual 'Rural Policing Open Day' has at Kirkley Hall, near Ponteland.

The event raises awareness of how officers and partner agencies, including the RSPCA and Northumberland Mountain Rescue, fight crime in the countryside.

Northumbria Police Rural Crime Volunteers were also at the open day to talk about how locals can become ambassadors for their community, working with police.

Trevor Potts from the volunteer team said: "Day to day, we are the eyes for where the police can't get to and it's nice to put something back into the local community that I live in."

Whilst the message behind the event was a serious one, local children were able to get a taste of what jobs could be on offer when they 'grow up', with a chance to wear police uniform and get behind the wheel of a tractor.

Rural Policing Superintendent Andy Huddleston said: “Rural policing and rural crime is a major important issue.

"It takes a lot of people to work together to keep such a massive place such as Northumberland a safe place to work and live.

"The open day promotes what it is we are doing and hopefully makes the public aware of what they can do to be part of that as well."

Northumbria Police is currently undergoing a huge recruitment drive, looking to attract more people into the profession.

Supt Huddleston added: “ If you’re passionate about pursuing a career in policing and would like to find out more, please get in touch with our officers.”

Lee Lister, Vice Principal (Quality and Curriculum) at Northumberland College said: “The synergy of the work the police carry out in this space has direct synergy to the curriculum we deliver and how we prepare our students for careers in the rural sector.”