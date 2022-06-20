Man denies murder of Sunderland schoolgirl almost 30 years ago

A man has denied murdering a primary schoolgirl almost 30 years ago.

Nikki Allan, seven, was found dead, after being stabbed and beaten, in a derelict building after going missing near her family home in Sunderland on 7 October 1992.

David Thomas Boyd, 54, of Norton, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a videolink from prison for a 25-minute hearing.

Wearing a mask over his chin, he pleaded not guilty when the clerk read out the charge.

Nikki's mother Sharon Henderson sat in the public gallery, backed by well-wishers.

Judge Paul Sloan QC adjourned the case and said the trial, which could last up to six weeks, will take place in either January or April.

Boyd was remanded in custody ahead of the trial.

Nikki had been at her grandparents' flat before she vanished and a desperate search was launched when she failed to make return to her own home in the same block.

The following morning she was found inside the then-derelict Old Exchange building.

