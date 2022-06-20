North East and Yorkshire Cerebral Palsy Football Team wins FA Disability Cup

A football team representing the North East and Yorkshire has lifted the FA Disability Cup for the third time in four years.

North East and Yorkshire Senior Cerebral Palsy Football Team defeated Cerebral Palsy North West in the Cerebral Palsy (CP) Final on Saturday 17 July.

A 4-4 draw followed by a tense penalty shootout secured the win and the team's standing as the most successful in the competition's history.

The club is made up of people with cerebral palsy and other brain conditions including hemiplegia, diplegia, quadriplegia, monoplegia, strokes, and acquired brain injury.

Player-manager Joe Mckechnie said he hopes the continued success raises the profile of disabled issues.

"We are slowly reaching more people who are not aware of the opportunities that they can access," he said.

"The more promotion we get, allows us to reach more people to inspire to take their chance within disability football."

The group pose in front of the three lions badge for a team photo. Credit: North East & Yorkshire Cerebral Palsy Football Club

Daniel Dalby is arguably the team's brightest star, a current under-21 CP Development Squad player and the team's captain.

And he did not disappoint in the final, putting in a heroic shift and scoring two goals.

Another hero was positioned at the other end of the pitch. Goalkeeper Sam Carr from Peterlee saved a penalty in normal time and then etched his name in the team's history when he saved North West's last penalty in the shoot-out.

Success aside, he told ITV Tyne Tees what it means to be part of the team:

"[It] gives me a chance to play football as some of us struggle with mainstream.

"The competition is good as it puts everyone on an even playing field and gives everyone a good chance to show their talent, and the competition gives all of the team a chance to be seen and gives the sport a chance to be seen and become more popular."