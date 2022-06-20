Northumbria Police have released an image of a man they are looking for in relation to an assault at Newcastle’s Central Metro station.

The assault happened around 5pm on April 30th this year.

It was reported that a drunk man was being looked after by the victim when he began punching him in the chest.

The man they are looking for was in the station at the time of the offence and could have information that can assist police.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101.