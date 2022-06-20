Teesside University announces new scholarship with rock royalty Paul Rodgers

Middlesbrough-born rock legend Paul Rodgers has set up a new scholarship at Teesside University for aspiring musicians.

The 72-year-old rocker and his wife, Cynthia Kereluk, have pledged £10,000 to support two undergraduates starting the Music Technology degree course this September.

Paul Rodgers is a singer-songwriter best-known for founding the iconic rock bands Free and Bad Company.

He also formed the supergroup The Firm, with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and frequently performed with Queen.

Rodgers was also highlighted as one of the top 100 singers of all time in a Rolling Stone magazine feature.

The musician was awarded a Doctor of Letters from Teesside University in 2009. Credit: Teesside University

"A formal education was not a viable financial option for me," Paul said.

"I felt that I had no one to believe in me except me. I hope this scholarship supports someone who believes in themselves despite all the odds."

Successful applicants of the scholarship will receive £5,000 each, distributed across the three-year course.

Laura Sillars, Dean of the School of Arts & Creative Industries at Teesside University said: "Our scholarships play a vital role in boosting access and participation within higher education.

"The generosity of benefactors like Paul and Cynthia is hugely important in opening new doors for our talented undergraduates, and their support is much appreciated.

"We are proud to introduce the Paul Rodgers Scholarship as part of our fantastic catalogue of offerings, and we look forward to awarding it to two successful applicants later this year."

The deadline for applications to the Paul Rodgers Scholarship is 31st August, 2022.