Report by Tom Barton

Rail strikes in the UK are to go ahead this week after last-ditch talks aimed at preventing travel chaos failed to reach an agreement, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has confirmed.

Passengers in the North East and North Yorkshire are bracing for severe disruption.

Northern Rail, LNER, Lumo, TransPennine Express and Cross Country are all offering reduced services to varying degrees of severity.

Knock on effects are expected on the roads and the Metro is also to be affected despite Nexus staff not partaking in the strike.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch blamed the "dead hand of this Tory government" for the dispute, saying ministers were preventing employers from negotiating freely with unions.

Secretary for the Treasury and Middlesbrough MP Simon Clarke said the strikes are inappropriate, adding: "We have a very inefficient railway in this country."

Will your journey be affected?

Northern Rail

The provider runs the vast majority of commuter services in the region, virtually all of which have been cancelled.

None will run in the North East besides a very limited service on the Bishop Auckland - Darlington - Middlesbrough - Saltburn line.

LNER

Fewer than 40% of their services down to London King's Cross will run.

Lumo

Passengers have been told to expect significant disruption, but they say they hope to offer as many services as possible.

TransPennine express

No services between York and Newcastle. They also previously said Middlesbrough, Yarm and Thornaby stations will be closed if the strikes go ahead.

Metro

Despite Nexus staff not participating, the Tyne and Wear Metro will be significantly impacted.

Because Network Rail staff are walking out and the service around Sunderland runs on mainline rail tracks, no services will run south of Pelaw.

Users are advised to "put off your journey if you can" and to visit their website to check journeys.

All journeys should be checked on the operators' websites before departure. Severe disruption expected across the network.

