Family pay tribute to grandmother killed in Boosbeck hit-and-run

A woman who died in a hit-and-run has been named as 50-year-old Justine Wedgwood.

The mother and grandmother from the Boosbeck area suffered serious injuries in a crash on Sunday 19 June on Boosbeck Road, Skelton Green.

Police are now appealing for those who have CCTV and dashcam footage to come forward to help trace the car that left the scene.

Her family said in a statement: "Our family will never be the same again, we are confused, lost and truly heartbroken. We will be strong for Nyla, Jimmy & Robby your three babies and keep your memory alive, you are back with nana Val now both watching over us."

Officers are looking to trace a silver Volvo XC90 with the registration SV04 TFE that is believed to have carried on travelling towards Skelton village following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 105462.