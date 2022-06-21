A Highland Cattle Calf has battled against the odds after being born eight weeks premature at Northumberland Zoo.

Calves that are more than three weeks premature are not usually expected to survive more than one to two days due to their lack of development.

Dozer, as he is now named, has been incredibly strong since he was born and was given his name after bull-dozing into staffs’ legs.

Dozer at just 1 day old. Credit: Northumberland Zoo

He was so small the Zoo had to come up with a special sized teat for his milk bottles as his mouth could not fit around those created for newborn calves.

Dozer was also wrongly thought to have been blind for the first ten days of his life, but this was due to his eyesight not yet being fully developed.

Dozer just after being born. Credit: Northumberland Zoo

Keepers took turns in taking Dozer home as he needed frequent feeds throughout the night and to be kept warm.

Sam Prescott from Robson and Prescott’s Veterinary Surgery says: “That such a calf should be born alive so prematurely is incredible and certainly not something the vets in our practice have ever experienced.

“The little calf was reliant on a number of veterinary interventions in his first three weeks of life to help mature his lungs, support his hydration & nutrition, treat infections and help correct a life-threatening drop in his blood pH.”

Dozer has surprised Zoo staff since day one. Credit: Northumberland Zoo

"He kept us on our toes!"

Lucy Edwards, Head Keeper at Northumbria Zoo says: “We were happy to keep going with him as he had so much will to live, if he kept trying, we did too.

“Some days were so difficult and we thought we were going to lose him and the next day he would be up and running around, he kept us on our toes!”

The Zoo is organising to celebrate Dozer’s ‘should-have-been-birthday’ on the 24th June when he will have just passed eight weeks old.

Zoo Curator, Maxine Bradley states “This is not something that we would normally celebrate, however, Dozer is not a normal calf and he has truly surprised everyone.”

The Zoo will welcome any visitors who would like to meet him on the 24th June.