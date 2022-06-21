Middlesbrough make goalkeeper Liam Roberts first summer signing

Middlesbrough FC have made goalkeeper Liam Roberts their first summer signing.

The 27-year-old previously played Northampton Town, where he won Player of the Year and Players' Player of the year at the club's end of season awards night.

Roberts has had 200 career appearances, most of those at Walsall, the club where he started.

The goalkeeper joined Northampton at the start of last season and was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year after notching up an EFL-high 20 clean sheets.

Boro have signed him on a two year contract.

It comes following the team's goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Zach Hemming having been signed for season-long loans at Reading and Kilmarnock.