Newcastle Speedway Diamonds closes down for financial reasons

The Newcastle Diamonds Speedway team has closed down with immediate effect.

Owner Rob Grant has taken the decision for financial reasons.

There are hopes that acting now means the club has a better chance of returning next year under new management.

Diamonds season ticket holders will be given refunds for the fixtures that have been scrapped.

Newcastle Speedway has been running since 1929, but has struggled in recent times and came close to shutting last year.

According to the club, crowds have reduced to an "unworkable level" and efforts to encourage fans to return have failed.

There have been many highs and lows over nearly a century of the team. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Grant said both the club's finances and his own mental health have taken "a massive hit" and published the following lengthy statement on the morning of Tuesday 21 June.

"I've had no option but to close the Diamonds down now," it began.

"I have to point out this is my decision only, as my fellow co-promoters and anyone else who had a keen interest in keeping Newcastle Speedway going, wanted to help things run until the end of the season, but there really is no other option, and in the longer term, it is for the good of Newcastle Speedway.

"The situation has taken a massive toll on the finances of the club, a massive hit on my own mental health and also a substantial toll on my other businesses and I cannot allow this to take me down.

"The team needed changes, yes, but the fact was clear, as many other promoters will tell you, there simply are no top guys available to come in at the moment and that crippled our efforts to bring in top-end new blood despite massive efforts to do so," it continued

"The situation was critical, and it had to be shut down now before it became too late for prospective new people to look at taking the club into 2023.

"Had we continued like we were, I'd have ended up running Newcastle Speedway so deep into the ground that it would have been impossible to bring back to life or clear its financial commitments successfully, all of which will be in due course, but now at least there is an option for someone to get in touch and see if new blood can fully take over the club for the future.

"Closing now, before that terminal point in time, means the company will continue until we get all the finances in order. A future release will detail how we will compensate and part-refund our season ticket holders, so they won't be paying for matches they won't be seeing.

"I want to apologise to our fans for how things have ended up. I want to thank my staff and sponsors for striving on through a dark season and wish the club and everyone connected with it the very best moving forward.

"Sadly, the club has run out of steam, the finances have run out of steam and I'm running on fumes. It's a sad day, but it's a day which had to happen now.

"If anyone wants to talk about taking the club forward, please contact via our website on the info@newcastle-speedway.co.uk so we can start talks."