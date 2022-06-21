People in North Tyneside have marked the Summer Solstice by braving the waves for a sunrise dip.

Around 50 people took to the water in Cullercoats Bay, whether that was in swimsuits or kayaks, to observe the longest day of the year.

They were joined by people doing yoga on the beach to welcome the sun, which rose at 4:28am and doesn't set until 9:45pm.

Play Brightcove video

Tuesday 21 June marks the start of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere, with the region enjoying a whopping 17 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.

Early risers have been marking the occasion across the country, including 6,000 people gathering at Stonehenge.