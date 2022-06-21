Police investigating Wallsend murder

Police are investigating a murder after a man died following an assault in Wallsend.

Officers were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured on St Hilda's Avenue, Holy Cross, shortly before 2:30pm Monday 20 June.

A 43-year-old man had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

Three male teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder, all three have been released under investigation and enquiries continue.

Two further arrests of two males, aged 18 and 16, were made on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“A full investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident.

“It is early in the investigation however, we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“Our officers remain in the area as they continue to follow several lines of enquiry, and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns or information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220622-0535.