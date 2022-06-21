A trio of teenagers are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a man died following a suspected assault on North Tyneside.

Paramedics found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries on St Hilda's Avenue, in Wallsend at around 2:30pm on Monday 20 June.

Despite their efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police say the victim’s family have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.

"A full investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident. It is early in the investigation however, we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the public.

"Our officers remain in the area as they continue to follow several lines of enquiry, and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns or information to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220622-0535.