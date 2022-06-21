A soldier based regularly at a Northumberland regiment has died in Kent.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 23-year-old Gunner Sophie Madden died on 10 June in Folkestone.

Kent Police said t he death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, based at the Albemarle Barracks in Harlow Hill has posted a tribute on their Facebook page.

"Gunner Madden was a highly valued member of D Battery RHA," they said.

"Her resilience and professionalism were an example to us all, and will live on as her legacy here and across the Gunner family. Our thoughts are with her family and ask that they are given space at this difficult time."

A Ministry Defence spokesperson said: "It is with sadness that we confirm the death of Gunner Sophie Madden, 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, on 10th June 2022 in Folkestone.

"Her death is being investigated and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"Our thoughts are with Gunner Madden’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected."