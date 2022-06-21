Play Brightcove video

Two juveniles have been arrested after a suspected arson attack on a house in Hartlepool town centre.

Police were called to a property fire on Mitchell Street, Hartlepool at 7.50pm on Sunday 19 June.

An explosion was heard before flames were seen exiting a blown-out window on the top floor of a vacant property.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and a number of houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A male was initially arrested on suspicion of arson and another was arrested later. Both have now been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police put a number of local road closures in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police arrived as the fire burned. Credit: Evening Gazette

Residents later returned to their addresses and officers remain at the scene on Tuesday whilst enquiries continue.

One woman said: "It was terrifying - I ran back home from the park when I saw it. It’s horrific. This is a nice street, there’s nice kids here."

She said police had already been nearby for an unrelated matter when the house went up in flames which was "very lucky".

The street was evacuated for approximately three hours before being allowed to return to their homes.

One 28-year-old Mitchell Street resident, who wanted to be known just as Sheila, said: "It was a huge shock.

"The fire was unusual as the police were there quickly searching everyone."

One man came to see the extent of the damage after hearing about the incident from a friend. He said: "It’s a miracle the house next door didn’t go up.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We’d like to thank those residents and motorists affected for their patience and co-operation during the incident.

"We would appeal for anyone with information, cctv or dash cam which could help our ongoing enquiries to get in touch."

Footage provided by the Evening Gazette.