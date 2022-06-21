Whitley Bay man leapt onto Metro tracks in desperate attempt to escape attack

A man has been jailed for an attack that saw his victim leap onto Metro tracks in an attempt to escape.

David Johnson had known the man for 15 years and encountered him after a night out drinking in Whitley Bay, when what began as a friendly exchange suddenly turned violent over a grievance.

The court was told that the victim was left fearing for his life during the sustained attack.

As he jumped onto the train tracks Johnson pushed him causing him to land awkwardly and suffer further serious injuries.

Johnson, 34, of Trevelyan Close, Shiremoor, North Tyneside, has been jailed for grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court.

Robin Turton, prosecuting, said: "Suddenly his behaviour changed and he punched him powerfully to the face, knocking him backwards before striking him again to the head and grabbing his throat and trying to punch him to the head.

"The blows were unexpected. He was looking at his hand when he was suddenly punched. He had him against a wall, repeatedly punching him.

"[The victim] feared for his life. He thought the only thing he could do was jump off the platform to try to get away. The defendant pushed him as he tried to jump, causing him to fall awkwardly.

The victim was left with his left eye completely shut, had lacerations to his arm and scalp, a fracture to his nose, a fractured heel and a fractured ankle.

He said in a victim impact statement: "I've always seen David as a good friend and I'm totally shocked by what happened. I was in constant pain and had to move out of my house to be cared for elsewhere.

"I thought I was going to die and took the option to go on the Metro line because I thought he was going to kill me. If my friend had not been there I would be dead. I will have arthritis for the rest of my life and find it difficult walking on uneven ground."

Johnson, who was cautioned for grievous bodily harm in 2010, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 20 months and given a restraining order.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said there was a grievance behind the attack but it was not aired in court. He added: "His behaviour was appalling but the first thing he did was call 999 and he waited for the police to arrest him. He is appalled by the footage."