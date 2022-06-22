Man charged with murder after death of 42-year-old in Wallsend

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died in Wallsend.

Mohammed Rabani, 18, of Heaton in Newcastle, is to appear before magistrates tomorrow.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured on St Hilda's Avenue, Holy Cross, shortly before 2:30pm on Monday 20 June. The 43-year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told ITV Tyne Tees that the Great North Air Ambulance helicopter arrived quickly. Credit: @gjmitchelhill

Rabani has been charged with both murder and possession of a bladed article.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A large police presence was captured outside the property by CCTV. Credit: CCTV

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this time.

“I would like to thank the team of officers who have been working tirelessly since Monday on this investigation, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.

“A man is now due to appear in court charged in connection with this incident, and I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220622-0535.